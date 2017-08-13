Trillanes: Ombudsman has documents vs Duterte

SEN. Antonio Trillanes 4th on Saturday claimed that the Office of the Ombudsman has in its possession documents indicating the alleged “flagged” bank transactions of President Rodrigo Duterte amounting to P2 billion.

The opposition senator said the documents were submitted to the Ombudsman by the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) a month before the 2016 national elections.

“The Office of the Ombudsman has received official AMLC documents showing flagged transactions in Duterte’s various bank accounts which total more than P2 billion in deposits and credits,” he said. “I now call on the Ombudsman to release these documents so the public would know how corrupt Duterte is.”

Trillanes first made the allegations that Duterte has hidden wealth during the campaign period in 2016. Early this year, the senator said he will resign from the Senate if his claim that Duterte had hidden wealth was proven wrong.

“It’s there with the Ombudsman. That’s my retribution. You ask the Ombudsman. So, we should not believe the President. He’s a liar,” Trillanes said in a radio interview on Saturday.

The senator challenged the President to sue him for libel if his allegations were not true.