Trillanes on ‘persona non grata’ tag: ‘Truth hurts for Davao City’

SENATOR Antonio Trillanes 4th was unfazed by the move of Davao City officials who declared him “persona non grata,” saying the truth “definitely hurts” for the city which, he said, was ranked by the Philippine National Police (PNP) number one in murder and rape cases.

“My statement was based on the December 2015 statistics of the PNP,” said Trillanes, a staunch critic of President Rodrigo Duterte.

He said he was saying what residents could not say because they were afraid of possible retaliation.

He also made it clear that he has no intention to destroy the “Davawenyos,” as what the City Council claimed in its resolution, but to bring out the truth about the city.

“This is not about me and the people of Davao, I don’t have anything against the people of Davao because they are also victims of the harsh governance style of Duterte,” Trillanes said.

The senator added the people of Davao were either aware of the real situation but choose to tolerate it out of fear, or they actually believed the lie that was fed to them — that Davao City was the safest city in the world. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA