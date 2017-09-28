Trillanes seeks Pimentel ouster as Senate president

SENATOR Antonio Trillanes 4th sought on Thursday a major revamp in the Senate leadership to remove obstacles hindering the upper chamber in investigating irregularities in government.

He said Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd must be replaced since he would serve as the “key” to expel Sen. Richard Gordon as chairman of the Blue Ribbon Committee that was tasked to investigate corruption and other forms of wrongdoings in government.

“I hope there will be a change in the leadership because right now the independence of the Senate is affected and it is reflected in the committee of Gordon,” Trillanes said in a media forum.

“Ang hinihingi ko lang ‘pag mag-iimbestiga ang Senado dapat ‘di pinipigilan dapat kinakalkal palalim hanggang sa wala nang makita. Hindi ‘yung may ina-abswelto o pinoprotektahan (I just wish that the Senate will not be prevented from conducting a deeper investigation (of scandals in government). It should not clear or protect (anyone),” he said.

Trillanes said Gordon’s committee was the center of investigation on government mischief. “He represents Koko (Pimentel). So, for as long as Sen. Gordon is there, you will really see that the Senate’s independence is affected.”

Sought for comment, Pimenel, in a text message said, “He can go ahead with his plan. This is a free country.”

Gordon said he would not dignify Trillanes’s allegation against him. “Why is it that he acts like somebody who keeps on lying. But that’s his problem. It’s not my problem. I will just pray for him,” he said in a phone patch interview. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO