Trillanes signs 12 bank waivers for 12 ‘offshore’ accounts

SENATOR Antonio Trillanes 4th has submitted to the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) and the Ombudsman 12 waivers for each of his 12 reported “offshore” bank accounts as alleged by President Rodrigo Duterte.

He signed and issued a sworn waiver of secrecy of bank deposits for the following banks:

* Hong Kong Shanghai Bank in Singapore, with account number 0016729915127;

* UBS Switzerland, in Geneva, Switzerland, (94001111520743);

* Hong Kong Shanghai Bank in New Zealand, (00541889230091);

* Habib A.G. Bank in Zurich, Switzerland (77100801562118);

* Deutsche Bank S.A. in Geneva, Switzerland (00259955219012);

* Nova Scotia Bank in Toronto, Canada (1850062105991);

* ANZ Bnk in Auckland, New Zealand (00523896117002);

* Equitable Bank in Toronto, Canada (0529193002047); DBS Bank in Singapore (1178000281602);

* UBS Bank in Zurich, Switzerland (9027519921320);

* CIM Bank in Geneva, Switzerland (70013872117010);

* and CommerzBank A.G. Bank in Zurich, Switzerland (20093722511301).

Trillanes said he got the list of these bank accounts from the social media posts of radio commentator Erwin Tulfo, Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson and the Davao Breaking News website reportedly owned by local CNN reporter Ben Tesiorna.

“That’s not true. I have no offshore bank accounts,” Trillanes said in a briefing on Monday. He intends to file libel case against Tulfo, Uson and Tesiorna for spreading “fake news.”