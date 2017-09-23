Trillanes sues Mocha for ‘cyber-libel’

Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th on Friday filed a “cyber-libel” complaint at the Office of the Ombudsman against Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Margaux “Mocha” Uson over a social media post on his alleged offshore bank accounts.

In his complaint, Trillanes asked the Ombudsman to charge Uson under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

“Because that was where we caught her…specifically that these accounts are bogus at we have proven that,” Trillanes told reporters in an interview.

Trillanes’ complaint said the former entertainer and sex advice columnist “published and/or caused the publication of a derogatory article/Facebook post on her Facebook Account, which is publicly known as the ‘MOCHA USON BLOG,’…wherein she shared the article/Facebook post posted by Davao Breaking News – 2.”

“In the same article/Facebook post, Ms. Uson shared the images of and links to what appears to be a number of uniform computer-printed documents purportedly being offered to prove that the undersigned had numerous bank accounts in foreign banks, which purportedly constitutes his ‘tagong yaman’ (hidden wealth),” it added.

“As a responsible senior government official, our standards are higher, right? Truthfulness should be verified before we share. So let this be a lesson not only for Ms. Mocha Uson but our ordinary fellowmen who have a penchant for sharing fake news,” Trillanes told reporters.

“The era of fake news is over. All those who will spread fake news will be held liable under our law. So that is what should be learned by all those who spread fake news,” he added.

Uson, in New York accompanying Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano for the UN General Assembly, retorted: “Congratulations, sir for proving that you have balls. You better hurry up and not be preoccupied with holding press conferences.”

Graft, falsification

Trillanes also asked the Ombudsman to charge Uson with graft, falsification and/or use of falsified documents, and breach of conduct.

“One charge involves her continued practice of her profession. That’s not allowed. And she is the manager of the Mocha Girls (dance group) and that is not allowed. As a government officials, you can only have one job, one source of compensation, unless specifically authorized by law,” he said.

Uson had been caught on video dancing in a casino complex, in violation of a Palace order last year prohibiting government officials from going to casinos.

Trillanes asked the Ombudsman to find her administratively liable and dismiss her from the service, “with perpetual disqualification from public office.”