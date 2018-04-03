Trillanes to quit military alumni group if classmates call for ouster

SENATOR Antonio Trillanes 4th said on Tuesday that he was willing to voluntarily quit the Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association Inc. (PMAAAI) if his classmates would call for his ouster.

This was the response of Trillanes, a member of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Marilag class of 1995, in a full-page advertisement published at the Manila Times containing a manifesto signed by members of the PMAAAI Eagle Fraternal chapter based in Mindanao recommending his removal from the organization.

The PMAAAI said the actions and behavior of Trillanes has “seriously damaged” the honor and prestige of the institution, as it contradicted the motto of the PMA of courage, integrity and loyalty.

The signatories cited sedition, proposing to commit coup d’etat; committing graft and corruption; engaging in propaganda activities; disrespectful and arrogant behavior towards senior officers and the President; and propagating blatant lies as the reasons behind the call for his ouster.

According to the PMAAAI, Trillanes’ pattern of behavior shown in several instances was an obvious display of conduct unbecoming of a public official and questionable mental health.

The senator, the manifesto said, was also fond of creating discord and divisiveness instead of focusing on his duties of creating policies to establish a well-ordered society.

Trillanes was unfazed by his colleagues whom he branded as loyalists of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“As to those who signed the manifesto, they are clearly just Duterte loyalists, which is a shame given that the Academy has taught us exactly not to emulate somebody like Duterte,” the senator said in a statement.

The signatories, he added, where just trying to project that PMA alumni were against him which, he claimed, was far from the truth.

The senator also denied allegations that he was indicted for graft and corruption before the Sandiganbayan.

“There are 215 members of PMA Class ’95, if most of my classmates start calling for my ouster from PMAAAI, then I would do so voluntarily,” he added.

The manifesto dated October 23, 2017 was signed by 88 members of the association, including Philippine National Police Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa and other ranking police officials. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA