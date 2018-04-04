Trillanes to quit PMAAAI if classmates seek ouster

SEN. Antonio Trillanes 4th is willing to quit the Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association Inc. (PMAAAI) if his classmates at the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) would call for his ouster.

Trillanes, a member of PMA Marilag class of 1995, issued the statement in response to a full-page ad containing a manifesto signed by members of the PMAAAI Eagle Fraternal chapter based in Mindanao recommending his ouster from the organization.

The PMAAAI members said the actions and behavior of Trillanes were contrary to the motto of the PMA of courage, integrity and loyalty thereby seriously damaging the honor and prestige of the institution.

They cited several reasons why the senator should be expelled from the association — inciting to sedition, proposing to commit coup d’etat; committing graft and corruption; engaging in propaganda activities; disrespectful and arrogant behavior towards senior officers and the President; and propagating blatant lies.

The PMAAAI members said Trillanes’ pattern of behavior was an obvious display of conduct unbecoming of a public official and questionable mental health.

The senator, the manifesto said, was also fond of creating discord and divisiveness instead of focusing on his duties to create policies to establish a well-ordered society.

Trillanes was unfazed.

“As to those who signed the manifesto, they are clearly just Duterte loyalists, which is a shame given that the

Academy has taught us exactly not to emulate somebody like Duterte,” the senator said in a statement.

He dismissed claims that he was indicted for graft at the Sandiganbayan.

“There are 215 members of PMA Class ‘95, if most of my classmates start calling for my ouster from PMAAAI, then I would do so voluntarily,” he added.

The manifesto dated October 23, 2017 was signed by 88 members of the association including Philippine National Police chief Ronald de la Rosa and other ranking police officials.