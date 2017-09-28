Trillanes wants Pimentel replaced as Senate head

SENATOR Antonio Trillanes 4th on Friday sought a major revamp in the Senate leadership to remove obstacles hindering the chamber in investigating irregularities in government.

He said Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd must be replaced since he will serve as the “key” to expel Sen. Richard Gordon as chairman of the Senate blue ribbon committee, which probes corruption and other forms of wrongdoings in the government.

“I hope there will be change in the leadership because right now the independence of the Senate is affected and it is reflected in the committee of Gordon,” Trillanes said in a media forum.

“Ang hinihingi ko lang ‘pag mag-iimbestiga ang Senado dapat ‘di pinipigilan dapat kinakalkal palalim hanggang sa wala nang makita. Hindi ‘yung may ina-abswelto o pinoprotektahan [I just wish that the Senate will not be prevented from conducting a deeper investigation (of scandals in government). It should not clear or protect (anyone)],” he added.

Trillanes said Gordon’s blue ribbon committee is the center of investigation on mischiefs in government. “He represents Koko [Pimentel]. So, for as long as Sen. Gordon is there, you will really see that the Senate’s independence is affected.”

The former Navy captain said Pimentel is “very passive.”

Sought for comment on Trillanes’ wish, Pimentel, in a text message said, “He can go ahead with his plan. This is a free country.”

Gordon said he will not dignify Trillanes’ allegation against him. “Why is it that he acts like somebody who keeps on lying. But that’s his problem. It’s not my problem. I will just pray for him,” he said in a phone patch interview.

Trillanes said, “For as long Sen. Gordon is there at [the helm of]the [blue ribbon committee], I will put the blame and responsibility on Sen. Koko. If they will not remove him [Gordon] I will work hard to compel Sen. Koko to remove Sen. Gordon as [committee chairman].”

“Wala na bang mas magaling dyan? Ang [blue ribbon chairman]kailangan objective s’ya. Wala siyang kinatatakutan. Dapat imbestigador ang mindset [Can’t we find a smarter one? The committee chairman must be objective. He is not afraid of anyone. He must have the mindset of an investigator,” he added.

Gordon defended Pimentel’s brand of leadership.

“Koko is doing a good job. Koko is trying to be fair to everybody. What is he talking about? Why he is so unfair to his colleagues that if you go against him, you are bad?”