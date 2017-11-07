Trillanes welcomes Ombudsman probe of P6.4-B shabu shipment

SENATOR Antonio Trillanes 4th welcomed the move of the Office of the Ombudsman to investigate P6.4 billion “shabu” shipment from China, saying the public can expect that there will be no cover-up.

Speaking during the weekly Kapihan sa Senado news forum on Tuesday, Trillanes said he expected the investigation of the anti-graft body to be fair and would not be turned into a “committee de absuelto”.

“I am confident that it would not be a committee de absuelto,” Trillanes said.

Trillanes had called the Blue Ribbon Committee headed by Sen. Richard Gordon the “comittee de absuelto” for allegedly going soft on the investigation involving the smuggled drugs, especially in questioning President Rodrigo Duterte’s son, Paolo, and son-in-law Manns Carpio during a hearing they attended.

The young Duterte is also the vice mayor of Davao City.

Trillanes accused the vice mayor and his brother-in-law of allegedly facilitating the entry of the illegal substance.

The vice mayor and Carpio were also linked by Customs “player” Mark Taguba to the so-called Davao group that was allegedly involved in smuggling and enforcing a “tara” (payoff) system at the Bureau of Customs (BoC).

Gordon retaliated by filing an ethics complaint against Trillanes for “unparliamentary acts and uttered unparliamentary language and exhibited disorderly behavior,” which is “causing damage to the Senate and to the people.”

Trillanes, according to Gordon, violated Article 358 of the Revised Penal Code for oral defamation or slander,

The blue ribbon committee, in its report in October, has recommended to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct a lifestyle check on Paolo Duterte and Carpio, husband of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

Trillanes said he would also submit his own report to the Ombudsman that would include all evidence he gathered in connection with the Davao group of Vice Mayor Duterte. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA