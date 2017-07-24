Trilogy stays unbeaten in BIG3 tourney

Trilogy banked on Rashad McCants’ solid performance as it clobbered Tri-State, 51-34, to remain unbeaten in the fifth week of the BIG3 3-on-3 basketball league at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday (Monday in Manila).

McCants, the 14th overall pick in the 2005 draft of the National Basketball Association, came through with 27 points built on 11-of-17 shooting clip on top of eight rebounds to propel Trilogy to its fifth win in as many games.

James White finished with 16 points for the leading Rick Mahorn-mentored team.

Mike James chalked 22 points and hauled down seven rebounds as he almost single-handedly carried Tri-State, which dropped to 1-4.

Meanwhile, 3-Headed Monsters displayed a balanced scoring to demolish the Allen Iverson-led 3’s Company, 51-32.

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf topscored with 19 points while Rashard Lewis chipped in 16 markers and former top pick Kwame Brown added 11 as 3-Headed Monsters improved to 4-1.

The three cagers also controlled the rebounding department after combing for a total of 29 boards.

Andre Owens tallied 13 points while playing coach Iverson sat out for the second straight game as 3’s Company fell to 1-4.

In the opening game, Cuttino Mobley and Jerome Williams led Power to a 51-34 beating of Ball Hogs.

Mobley fired 21 points while Williams contributed 11 markers as Power charged into its fourth win in five games.

Rasual Butler emerged as the only twin-digit scorer for Ball Hogs, which slid to 2-3.

In the tightly contested curtain-closer, Ghost Ballers edged out Killer 3’s, 50-46.

Former Philippine Basketball Association import Ivan Johnson registered 20 points while Mike Bibby and Ricky Davis scored 15 markers apiece to lift Ghost Ballers to their third victory against two defeats.

Co-captain Stephen Jackson notched 22 points while Reggie Evans posted a double-double of 12 markers and 11 rebounds as Killer 3s suffered its fourth setback in five outings.

The Ice Cube-founded league will move to American Airlines Center in Dallas next week.