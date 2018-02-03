Trinidad bags SMC Media Golf tilt top crown

DZBB radio broadcaster Orly Trinidad emerged as overall champion at the recent San Miguel Corporation Media Invitational Golf Tournament at the WackWack Golf and Country Club.

Trinidad’s gross score of 75 turned out to be the best in this year’s edition of the tourney. Philippine Daily Inquirer’s Musong Castillo and The Philippine Star’s Mary Ann Reyes both ended with a net of 69 but the former’s lower handicap gave him the title for Class A.

Besides finishing second, Reyes also won the Most Accurate Drive award. DZBB’s Joel Reyes Zobel, with a net of 70, finished third in the division.

Father and son Rey Langit and Rey Langit Jr. tied with a net of 70 but the latter’s lower handicap won him first place in Class B. Nilo Paurom of the Philippine Daily Inquirer came in third with a net of 72. Paurom also went home with the Longest Drive award.

Meanwhile, Waylon Galvez of Manila Bulletin clinched the Class C title. Business Mirror’s Al Mendoza and Manila Standard Today’s Jojo Robles both scored a net of 75. But Mendoza, at 35-36, scored better in the last six holes leading the two to finish second and third, respectively.

COOK Magazine’s Dino Datu won the Nearest to the Pin award. The tourney, organized by San Miguel Corporation, gathered over 50 reporters in the print and broadcast industry.

The tournament was supported by SMC business units led by Petron Corp., San Miguel Brewery Inc., SMC Infrastructure,Makati Diamond Residences, San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp., Northern Cement Corporation, San Miguel Yamamura Packaging Corp., Transaire Development Holdings Corporation, Ginebra San Miguel Inc., San Miguel Pure Foods Company Inc., and San Miguel Properties Inc.