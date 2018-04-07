Trinidad takes 5th Clark Golf Cup lowest gross plum

Orly Trinidad carded an 80 gross to snare the lowest gross plum in the 5th Clark Golf Cup held last March 2 at the Mimosa Golf and Country Club in Clark Freeport Zone, Clark, Pampanga.

Rico Aquino, meanwhile, finished with an 88 gross for a net 72 to clinch the Class A trophy beating runner-up Jean Espanta via countback.

Cris Datu romped away with the Class B title after scoring a 94 gross for a net 73. Finishing second was Elmer Go, who chalked a 103 gross score.

Class C champion Dionie Dionisio sizzled with a net 75 to win by four strokes ahead of first runner-up Marie-Golf Ong, 79.

Bases Conversion and Development Corporation president Vince Dizon, Clark Development Corp. president Noel Manankil, and lawmaker Mikey Arroyo led the ceremonial tee off.

The event, organized by the Capampangan in Media, Inc., was backed by SMART Communications as the platinum sponsor and San Miguel Corp., Oishi and NLEX Corporation as gold sponsors.

Other backers of the annual tournament were Megawide GMR, Hausland Development Corp., Ayala Land, Megaworld Capital Town, C-Sitel, CherryLume, SM Supermalls and Casino Filipino Mimosa, and Laus Group.