Trinity Forest Golf Club gets environmental award

Golf Digest bestowed its 2018 Green Star award on Trinity Forest Golf Club for outstanding environmental practices.

The magazine praised Trinity Forest developers for the turfgrass used on this course that was developed to be sustainable with less irrigation and less use of chemicals. The scruffy look also requires less grooming than a typical private country club. Course designers Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw achieved their goal of building a course that would play hard and fast.

Trinity Forest, which will host the AT&T Byron Nelson May 17 to 20, is the first U.S. golf course to be grassed with a new dwarf variety of Zoysiagrass, the magazine said. The grass was renamed Trinity Zoysia by its developer, David Doguet of Bladerunner Farms in Poteet, Texas.

TNS