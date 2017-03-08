A trio of exciting comebacks for 2017

Music geeks rejoice as three acts we haven’t heard new material from for quite some time make big comebacks in 2017. These artists have recently launched their new singles, and we eagerly await the release of their completed albums. Truly, this year is an exciting one for international music.

Lorde. Ella Yellich O’Connor was a recording artist from New Zealand when her album Pure Heroine was released worldwide in 2013 and achieved success. It started with the international crossover hit “Royals” followed by “Tennis Court,” “Team” and “No Better.”

She became the first New Zealander to top the Billboard Top 100 and the youngest too. Since then, Lorde has earned two Grammys and a Brit Award and was placed alongside other popular singers like Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Adele.

Four years after “Royals” was catapulted into a worldwide critical and commercial hit, she comes back with a new music via a new single titled “Green Light” released on March 3.

“I am so proud of this song. It’s very different and kinda unexpected. It’s complex and funny and sad and joyous and it’ll make you dance,” Lorde said in her tweet. “It’s the first chapter of a story I’m gonna tell you, the story of the last two wild fluorescent years of my life. This is where we begin.”

The music video directed by Grant Singer premiered the same day as the single release date on Vevo. Prior to the release, Lorde teased fans with a TV ad with her eating and drinking from the backseat of a luxury car and with cryptic social media messages with a link to a mysterious website. On March 2, she revealed the title of her sophomore album: Melodrama.

Well it’s about time for us to hear Lorde again after spending some time out of the spotlight. No announcement yet on when her new album will be out but Music Geek can’t wait for her sophomore work.

Katy Perry. She last released her album in 2013 – Prism – but released a standalone single “Rise” in July, which was the theme of the 2016 Summer Olympics. Prism had tremendous success with all singles becoming a hit: “Roar,” “Unconditionally,” “Dark Horse” (featuring Juicy J), “Birthday” and “This Is How We Do.”

This year, she dropped a new single with Jamaican singer Skip Marley titled “Chained To The Rhythm,” which was released on February 10. Perry co-wrote the song with Marley and Sia Furler and produced by Max Martin and Ali Payami. Upon its release, the single became the most first-day streamed song for any female artist on Spotify. She first performed the track live at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards then again at the 2017 Brit Awards alongside two giant puppet skeletons.

Its colorful music video, directed by Matthew Cullen, was released on February 21, set in a theme park called Oblivia where not everything is perfect as it seems.

No word yet on the album title and the release date, but expect lots of surprises being a Katy Perry record.

Lana Del Rey. After releasing her fourth album Honeymoon in 2015, another comeback lady this year is American singer Lana De Rey. She released her new single “Love” off her upcoming fifth album.

In between Honeymoon and Love, Del Rey also made a memorable appearance on The Weeknd’s album Starboy. The song was composed and produced by Del Rey, Benny Blanco, Emile Haynie and Rick Nowels.

Its music video was released on February 20, starting in black and white and fading in into color at the chorus. Musically, Love has similarities with 2012’s Born To Die but with a different feel.

Del Rey says her upcoming album will be “for my fans, and about where I hope we are all headed.” Love may be a sample of what to expect from her new record. No album title or release date revealed yet but this is surely anticipated by fans.