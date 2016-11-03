A trio of themes to spruce up Christmas

It’s the merriest time of the year again with Halloween behind us, and as you dust off the cobwebs and pack away the pumpkins, it’s time to start thinking about how to spruce up your home for Christmas 2016 in style.

Today, The Manila Times shares the following guide, courtesy of home luxury purveyor Rustan’s Christmas Shop, on three holiday décor themes to make the season a magical sight to behold.

Here Comes Santa Claus!

Climbing Santas displayed on the Christmas tree surely brings a chuckle and a smile to everyone who sees the fun and humor in the decoration. Stuffed Christmas stockings, elegant Christmas balls in silver and mistletoe red add cheer to the exuberance of the holidays with a Traditional Santa Claus Christmas Tree.

Into the Woods

A rustic chalet tucked in the snow-covered Alps brings a touch of warmth into the home with delightful accents of nature. Pieces that bring a more earthy appeal like weathered wood, rustic pine cones, and holly berry pine sticks, transform living spaces into the perfect setting to host the most memorable celebrations this season. Ornaments like reindeers, flowers and Christmas stockings that come in earth and eco colors can add more glitter and sophistication to the air.

Winter Whimsy

Emerald and gold add vibrant touch to a snowy white Christmas tree in winter wonderland-ish aura with the fine selection of frosted, snow-inspired decors. These luxurious pieces complement well interiors in a muted palette of cream and champagne. Delicate metallic trimmings and touches of glitter can help bring a touch of glam and whimsy to the Yuletide season.

More importantly, Christmas is not just about gifts we give or receive—it is about the moments we share with loved ones. It’s best to set the mood and adorn the home in the most luxurious and wonderful Christmas decors offered by Rustan’s Christmas Shop.