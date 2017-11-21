‘Trip Ubusan’ is more than just a spoof

While the upcoming movie venture of Tony Tuvierra’s APT Entertainment and Vic Sotto’s M-Zet Productions is an easy formula for comedy—a spoof of an international blockbuster—its lead cast in the trio of Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola and Paolo Ballesteros swear it goes beyond making fun of scenes from the 2016 South Korean big screen phenomenon, “Trip to Busan.”

“Kumpletos rekados ang ‘Trip Ubusan: The Lolas vs. Zombies’,” Manalo guarantees. “Comedy siya pero hindi lang puro pagpapatawa—may action, drama at katatakutan.”

“Mapapiyak din kayo nito,” adds Bayola of the movie that will test the draw of their trio’s success on television as “Eat Bulaga’s” crazy and quirky Lola Tinidora (Manalo), Nidora (Bayola) and Tidora (Ballesteros) at the box office.

A family movie at its core, Trip Ubusan begins with the “Lolas” all agog planning their granddaughter Charmaine’s (Caprice Cayetano) upcoming birthday. They leave nothing to chance to make sure the celebration turns out perfectly—an outing their apo will remember for a very long time.

Advertisements canonx canonx

While planning for the out-of-town trip, they encounter a zombie outbreak, and take it upon themselves to save Charmaine and a group of youngsters they meet along the way from flesh eating walkers, sleepers and runners.

And of course, being TV’s respected Lolas—no matter how outrageously they dress and speak—what ultimately makes Trip Ubusan more than just a spoof are the nuggets of wisdom and Filipino values the movie will impart in the end.

The comedy-thriller opens in cinemas nationwide today under the direction of Mark A. Reyes (“Moments of Love,” “My Bestfriend’s Girlfriend”). Also part of the cast are Angelika dela Cruz, Ryzza Mae Dizon, Arthur Solinap, Lovely Abella, Taki Saito, Kenneth Medrano, Miggy Tolentino, Shaira Mae Dela Cruz, Archie Adamos, and Jayvhot Galang, with special guests Al Tantay, Joshua Zamora, Nino Muhlach and Rochelle Pangilinan.