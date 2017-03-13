Volkswagen Philippines, the number one European car brand in the country in 2016, continues its #TripGoals promo of the #2017CarGoalPolo for the Polo Hatchback and Sedan with new and enhanced packages. From now until March 31, you not only have the chance to achieve your #TripGoals, you will also have the choice to get a great cash discount, or even outfit your new Polo with the Polo Club Edition package.

To finally achieve your ultimate #TripGoals this 2017, here is what you need to do:

From now until March 31, just go to any of the six participating Volkswagen showrooms (BGC in Taguig City, Quezon Avenue in Quezon City, Molito Lifestyle Building in Alabang, Muntinlupa City, Greenfield District Service Center at Sheridan Street in Mandaluyong City, McArthur Highway at San Fernando in Pampanga, and North Reclamation Area in Cebu City) and reserve a Polo Hatchback or Polo Sedan.

Upon reservation, choose one from any of the following #TripGoals’ packages:

• A Staycation Trip with overnight stay for two at Shangri-La The Fort Premiere Suites inclusive of breakfast buffet for two with access to the gym and pool plus P10,000 worth of Petron fuel pre-loaded in Petron Value Card.

• A Foodie Trip wherein you can avail of P30,000 worth of food and beverage vouchers available for use at any of the participating restaurants in Shangri-La The Fort such as Canton Road Cantonese Cuisine, Raging Bull Chophouse, Brotzeit German Bar and Restaurant, Planet Grapes Winery, Maisen Japanese Restaurant, High Street Café (buffet), and, High Street Lounge plus P10,000 worth of Petron fuel pre-loaded in Petron Value Card.

• Exclusive ‘Club Edition’ Upgrade with limited edition Polo with hyper black wheels; multimedia entertainment system equipped with AM/FM radio, GPS, NAVI, DVD, MP3, CD, USB reader, mirror link for IOS and Android; and, rear sensors (for Polo Sedan only; standard feature in Polo Hatchback).

As soon as you get your keys to your new Polo Hatchback or Sedan, you can immediately drive off to your chosen #TripGoals, or, you may opt for an outright cash discount of P40,000.

The purchase of the Polo Hatchback or Sedan is already a reward, because It’s More Than Just a Car. The Polo possesses superior build quality, compact yet roomy interiors, fuel-efficient yet powerful Multi-Point Injection (MPI) petrol engine, and world-class German automotive engineering and design expertise that for many generations the Volkswagen brand has been known for.

For more details about the Volkswagen Polo and the #2017CarGoalPolo packages, just log on to www.volkswagen.com.ph, or visit any of the participating Volkswagen dealers.