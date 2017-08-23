‘Triplet’ treat!

Tina Paner, Manilyn Reynes, and Sheryl Cruz hold reunion concert

Even before singing girl groups became a fad in local variety shows, former teen stars Tina Paner, Manilyn Reynes, and Sheryl Cruz had already etched their names in the entertainment industry with their super group Triplet.

Then young talents under the late German Moreno’s hit teen variety program “That’s Entertainment,” the singing sensations conquered both film and music together from the tail end of the 80s up to the early 90s.

Throughout their heyday, the trio ably released a strings of hits. Paner is best remembered for the songs Tamis Ng Unang Halik, Sana, Maayong Pasko, and Umiibig Ka Pala Sa Akin.

Reynes, on the other hand, became a household name for Sayang Na Sayang, Ikaw Pa Rin, Feel Na Feel, Mr. Disco, Ingat Ka, Mahal Kita, Nandito Pa Rin, and Kulang Pa Ba.

Finally, Cruz struck hits with the songs Sabi Ko Na Nga Ba, Mr. Dreamboy, Ikaw Ang True Love Ko, Sagot Ng Puso, Walang Ganyanan, and Ako’y Iyong-Iyo.

Today, 30 years since becoming the hottest teen sensations of their time, the three women who have gone on to be formidable actresses as well as happy mothers are making their concert comeback after their acting reunion in GMA Network’s hit youth series “Meant to Be”

Titled “Triplet”—their homage to the original title of their first album—Paner, Reynes and Cruz will reunite for a one-night only concert on September 9 at The Music Museum.

Cruz noted that the idea of organizing a reunion concert came to them in one of their shooting days for the comedy-drama show that starred Barbie Forteza and the “Jeya Boys” comprised of Ivan Dorschner, Jak Roberto, Addy Raj and Ken Chan.

“This will be the very first concert that we will have in decades,” the 46-year-old Paner excitedly shared during their media launch at GMA Network. As it turned out, they had previously tried organizing reunion performances but their schedules never allowed them to do so as one will always be unavailable.

Now that Triplet the concert is set, Reynes assures their fans that they will be transported back to their glory days with their repertoire of hits.

“Of course our hit songs will be played, it will be a crime if we don’t sing them for our long time fans!” the 45-year-old comedienne exclaimed.

Cruz, meanwhile, teased that there will be exciting parts in the concert, which will make them relatable to the younger audience.

“It will be very much like ‘That’s Entertainment’ where we will be singing and dancing all night. But, we took the challenge of adding new songs to our set list as well as medleys that are very danceable and in the now,” the 43-year-old said.

“We’ll also be doing three-way songs that our audience would never expect us to do. There will also be lots of interaction with them,” Cruz added.

Besides the performances to prove they still have it as concert artists, one of the highlights of the show is the possibility of their reunion with their former love teams. Reynes used to star opposite Janno Gibbs, Kempee De Leon, Cruz with Romnick Sarmienta, and Paner with Ramon Christopher.

“A reunion with their love teams is a huge possibility,” concert director Frank Mamaril hinted. The young director added that the show would not be complete without a special tribute to the Master Showman, considered to be their father in show business.