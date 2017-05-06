‘Tristan Und Isolde’ ends CCP Met Opera 4

Richard Wagner’s “Tristan und Isolde” is the 6th and last offering of the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Metropolitan Opera in HD Season 4 set on May 9, 6:30 pm at Cinema 3 of Greenbelt 3 in Makati.

Tristan und Isolde opened the Met season in a new production by Mariusz Trelinski (the director responsible for the 2014 to 15 season’s double bill of Iolanta and Bluebeard’s Castle), with a cast of outstanding Wagnerians: Nina Stemme as Isolde, Stuart Skelton as Tristan, Ekaterina Gubanova as Brangäne, and René Pape as King Marke, with Sir Simon Rattle conducting, in one of his rare appearances at the Met.

The New York Times regarded the said opera as an “audacious new production… Compelling, vulnerable performances… from a strong cast, especially the astonishing soprano Nina Stemme… [Her Isolde is] outstanding… from steely rawness to melting warmth.” Stuart Skelton “sings with musical integrity and feeling.” Simon Rattle conducts with “impressively balanced clarity and richness, coolness and intensity, intelligence and impetuosity.”

The CCP’s Met Opera in HD series, in cooperation with The Filipinas Opera Society Foundation, Inc. features screenings of the latest operatic productions of the Metropolitan Opera in New York through High-Definition digital technology.