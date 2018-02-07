Triumphant Ancajas welcomes all challengers

Four days after successfully defending the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight belt for the fourth time, Jerwin Ancajas said he’s willing to face any challenger including fellow Filipino Jonas Sultan.

Sultan (14-3 win-loss record with nine knockouts) became Ancajas’ mandatory challenger after he defeated his compatriot and former world champion Johnriel Casimero via unanimous decision last year.

“I will fight him (Sultan) anywhere, anytime and I’m not going to back down,” Ancajas (29-1-1 win-loss-draw record with 20 knockouts) said after his arrival in Manila from Corpus Christi, Texas on Wednesday. “I’m really excited and eager to prepare to fight him.” Ancajas scored a sensational 10th round knockout win against Mexican Israel Gonzalez last Sunday.

Ancajas said he is willing to test his mettle against other super flyweight world champions among them Thai World Boxing Council champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, British World Boxing Association champion Khalid Yafai and Japanese World Boxing Organization champion Naoya Inoue.

“If there’s an opportunity, I want to face them all,” added the 26-year-old fighter from Panabo, Davao del Norte.

Meanwhile, international matchmaker Sean Gibbons said that the fight against Sultan is not final yet and everything will depend on their negotiation with Top Rank boss Bob Arum and Filipino promoter Michael Aldeguer.

“The IBF gave us 30 days to negotiate so I will talk to Michael Aldeguer when he comes to Los Angeles for the Nietes fight and see what we can do hopefully maybe sometime around June,” said Gibbons via overseas call, referring to the Donnie Nietes-Juan Carlos Reveco bout for the WBO flyweight world title on February 24 in Inglewood.

Gibbons downplayed the possibility of Ancajas’ next fight being held in the Philippines.

“It doesn’t make any sense. Philippines is a beautiful country, beautiful people and beautiful everything but it has no money. You will go wherever the money is,” he said. “I’d like to see it in Los Angeles, San Francisco, one with bigger Filipino market, where Jerwin will do very well.”