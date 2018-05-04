Trivia: Miss World candidates who won Miss U and vice versa

Michelle McLean of Namibia, made it to Miss World Top 5 in 1991, won by Ninibeth Leal of Venezuela, joined Miss Universe in 1992 and won the first Miss Universe title for her country.

Mpule Kwelagobe of Botswana who competed in Miss World in 1997 was crowned Miss Universe 1999, beating the Philippines’ Miriam Quiambao, who placed First Runner-Up.

Angela Visser of Holland did not place when she competed in Miss World 1988 but went on to win Miss Universe 1989 just a few months later.

For Miss Universe candidates successfully crowned Miss World, there was Miss Wales Rosemarie Frankland, Miss Universe First Runner-Up, eventually crowned Miss World in 1961. Gina Ann Casandra Swainson of Bermuda was First Runner-Up in Miss Universe 1979 and crowned Miss World the same year.

Miss Wales Helen Morgan who was Miss Universe 1974 First Runner-Up (held in Manila) was crowned Miss World months later but was dethroned. Agbani Darego was the first Nigerian to land in Miss Universe Top 10 in 2001 and became the first native African to be crowned Miss World the same year.