Troop seizes ASG camp in Basilan

PHILIPPINE Army troops seized an Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) encampment on a remote hilltop in Sumisip, Basilan where security forces continue to pursue the notorious militant group tied to the Islamic State (IS).

ASG Sub Leader Furuji Indama was reportedly hiding in the camp but was able to escape before the camp was seized by government forces which has12 makeshift tents capable of accommodating 30-40 bandits.

Soldiers recovered homemade bomb components left behind by the bandits after the firefight as military aircrafts provided close air support while ground troops pounded the area with artillery fire.

“Our troops were able to cordon the enemy due to the accurate and timely indirect fires and close air support delivered by our Artillery and the Philippine Air Force,” Col. Juvymax Uy, Joint Task Force Basilan commander, said.

Meanwhile, Captain Jo-ann Petinglay, spokesman for the Western Mindanao Command, quoting reports from Army commanders in Basilan, said about 20 bandits were killed in the clashes since May 11.

She added troops also recovered several foodstuffs and explosives components capable of making 30 improvised explosive device, where the Special Forces Demolition Specialists recovered three live IEDs.