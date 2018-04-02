Troops arrest wounded Sayyaf leader in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY: The military captured wounded Abu Sayyaf commander Walton Juljirin in an assault on his hideout after clashes with government troops in Sulu on Saturday.

Major Ronald Suscano, spokesman for the 1st Infantry Division, said members of the 32nd Infantry Battalion (32IB) led by First Lieutenant Primo Passion seized Juljirin, but four of his followers escaped during the fighting.

Juljurin was tracked down in a house in Barangay Taung in Patikul town where he took refuge as the troops conducted rescue operations for at least10 Abu Sayyaf captives.

Suscano said his men left behind Juljirin, whose group was also linked to the assassinations of soldiers in the restive province.

Lieutenant Ronaldo Mateo, 32IB commander, confirmed the arrest and said the fighting lasted for about five minutes. “Four Abu Sayyaf members were able to escape from the firefight while Juljirin was left behind because of his weakened condition because of an infected wound incurred during the previous encounter with government forces,” Mateo said.

He added that the troops recovered from Juljirin’s hideout his automatic FN-G1 rifle, a magazine loaded with ammunition, a hand grenade and two improvised explosives.

Mateo said villagers tipped off the location of Juljirin’s hideout. “The cooperation of the civilians who reported the armed group’s presence in their area is a strong manifestation that civilians have long tired of these Abu Sayyaf terror activities and are now actively helping the military locate them to contribute to the total elimination of all terrorists in Sulu,” he said.

There was no report about the hostages.