Troops capture wounded NPA leader in Sarangani

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Soldiers arrested a senior communist New People’s Army (NPA) rebel leader who was wounded in a clash on Monday in Sarangani province.

Major Ezra Balagtey, of the Philippine Army’s Eastern Mindanao Command, said the troops cornered Pablito Torno in Barangay Amsipit, Maasim town near the encounter site.

Members of the 27th Infantry Battalion (27IB) under Colonel Jones Otida immediately gave Torno first aid treatment before bringing him to a hospital in General Santos City where is now heavily guarded.

Balagtey said the troops also recovered three M16 automatic rifles, one rifle grenade, one fragmentation grenade, three handheld radios and eight backpacks containing anti-government propaganda.

There was no immediate statement from the rebel group on Torno’s capture. This occurred while the government is preparing to resume the stalled peace talks with rebels after President Rodrigo Duterte cancelled all peace negotiations following the spate of attacks on soldiers, policemen and even civilians in Mindanao.

Just last week, Army soldiers also killed communist rebel leader Julito Pueblas, alias Taghoy, and a 15-year old insurgent and captured female fighter Jessa Lumana after a clash in Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur.

Pueblas was a battle-hardened NPA commander responsible for attacks on police and military forces in the Davao region, inclu­ding Davao City.

The fighting erupted after soldiers from the 2nd Scout Ranger Battalion and the 39IB tracked down the rebels and assaulted their lair in remote Barangay Astorga. The troops also recovered a cache of weapons and improvised explosives the insurgents left behind in the town where the military operation is still ongoing.