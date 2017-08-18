Troops cull 6,000 chickens in Pampanga–military

TROOPS from the military’s Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) have culled 6,000 chickens in Pampanga where the first outbreak of bird flu was reported, a spokesman said.

In a statement on Friday, Lt. Col. Isagani Nato said the troops were from the 7th Infantry Division, Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Peace Keeping Operation Center.

Nato said the troops completed their task, which started Thursday afternoon, by midnight Friday in San Luis.

“They were initially trained and individually screened based on the health condition parameters set by the Department of Health (DoH) before being authorized to participate in culling,” Nato said.

He added that additional troops who arrived late Thursday were still undergoing the same screening process by the DOH.

Aside from DOH staff, medical personnel from Fort Magsaysay Station Hospital were helping in expediting the process for the government forces.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said a total of 600,000 chickens were to be culled in San Luis due to bird flu. DEMPSEY REYES