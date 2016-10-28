Troops defuse explosive in Basilan

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Soldiers disarmed an improvised explosive on Friday in Isabela City, Basilan where security forces are battling the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG). The improvised explosive was discovered by civilians near the house of provincial engineer Soler Undug in the village of San Rafael. It was unknown who planted the bomb or whether Undug was the target. No individual claimed responsibility for the foiled bombing but the Abu Sayyaf has been linked to previous attacks in the restive province. Just this month, the military paraded 11 alleged bandits after their peaceful surrender in Basilan, a known stronghold of the notorious ASG, whose leaders have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

Al Jacinto