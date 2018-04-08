Troops foil police outpost bombing, arrest 2 suspects

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Soldiers arrested two suspected bombers who tried to blow up a police civilian volunteer outpost in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao with an improvised explosive device (IED) on Friday night.

Shariff Aguak Vice Mayor Hadji Akmad Ampatuan, said suspects Esmael Abdulkarem, 44, and Boy Kamid, 52, were arrested by members of the Barangay (village) Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) who spotted them, along with two others, leaving an IED at their outpost.

Police and military hunted down their two other companions who escaped onboard a motorcycle.

A caliber .45 pistol and a fragmentation grenade were seized from Abdulkarem, a local resident, and Kamid from Datu Hoffer town. It was not immediately known whether they are supporters of the Islamic State (IS).

Capt. Arvin John Encinas, spokesman for the Philippine Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said the Army’s Explosive and Ordnance Division defused the IED that was assembled from a hand grenade and a 60-mm mortar round about an hour later.

Authorities are investigating the motive for the foiled attack.

The BPAT members who are basically volunteer community watchmen are helping authorities guard the municipality from IS-inspired bandits.

More than a dozen police and Army personnel have been wounded in recent roadside bombings by the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in Shariff Aguak and nearby towns in the second district of Maguindanao.

Meanwhile, the local government of Shariff Aguak is set to give cash reward to a group of vigilant Moro residents who tipped off authorities who aborted what could have been a bloody bomb attack.

“They are not asking for anything in exchange for the good work. What they did was something that is a first in the history of this municipality. We have to reciprocate,” Ampatuan said even as he declined to identify the informants for their safety.

Maguindanao Gov. Esmael Mangudadatu, chairman of the inter-agency provincial peace and order council, also said he is ready to give monetary incentives to the informants.

“That was a noble act that deserves recognition from me too. I am a survivor of several attempts on my life using IED,” he said.

Mangudadatu added he wants Abdulkarim and Kamid prosecuted to the fullest extent of law.

