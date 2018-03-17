Troops hunt down Abu Sayyaf in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Security forces intensified their operations on Friday against the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group in Sulu after a series of clashes that left two ASG fighters dead and five soldiers wounded in Patikul town.

Latest military reports said hostages were being held captive by the bandits in the town’s hinterlands where members of the 5th Scout Ranger Battalion last spotted them on Tuesday.

Military officials said government troops also recovered the body of slain ASG fighter identified by Patikul village official as Roger Samlahon, one of those involved in aspate of ransom kidnappings in the province.

On Thursday, the military dispatched a pair of attack helicopters to provide cover for ground troops pursuing the bandits who broke into smaller groups.

“We will give our soldiers the best of our assets as they continue to sustain the operations in pursuing the Abu Sayyaf Group members who are still on the run as of this time while dragging along their kidnap victims. It is our priority to rescue the kidnap victims, thus our soldiers are very careful in their movements and bombardments,” said Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez, chief of the Western Mindanao Command.

Captain Jay Maravillo, commander of the 14th Scout Ranger Company and who was one of five soldiers injured in the clashes in Barangay Panglahayan in Patikul during an attempt to rescue the hostages, was airlifted to Zamboanga City.

In his hospital bed, he said they already saw the terrorists at about noon but were very cautious to open fire, thinking of the safety of the hostages.

with JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL