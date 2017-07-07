Troops kill ASG gunman in Basilan

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Government troops killed an Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) bandit in a clash on Friday that left four soldiers wounded in a remote town in Basilan.

Officials said the fighting erupted after the bandits under Nawapi Abdulsaid attacked a group of soldiers in the village of Bohe Pahu in Ungkaya Pukan town.

“It was a heavy gun battle between elements of the 18th Infantry Battalion and the Abu Sayyaf members led by Nawapi Abdulsaid,” she said, adding, soldiers recovered one M79 grenade rifle and a Carbine rifle, including suspected shabu at the clash site.

She added the soldiers also recovered the body of the slain bandit.

The wounded infantrymen were airlifted to Zamboanga City for emergency medical treatment.

The Abu Sayyaf is still holding theVietnamese sailors they abducted off Basilan in November last year. Two other sailors – Hoang Thong and Hoang Va Hai – were beheaded in the village of Tumahubong, Sumisip town on Wednesday after their families failed to pay ransom. Another seaman, Huang Vo, was released last month by the bandits also in Sumisip. All are crew of the cargo ship MV Royal 16.

Al Jacinto