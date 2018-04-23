Troops kill NPA leader in Davao

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Soldiers killed a battle-hardened communist rebel leader and captured a female fighter in fierce clashes on Saturday in Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur.

Officials said Julito Pueblas, alias Taghoy, commanding officer of Sentro de Grabidad, said to be the hard core unit of the New People’s Army (NPA) and blamed by the military and police for the spate of deadly attacks in Davao region, including Davao City.

An unidentified NPA fighter was also killed in the encounter.

One soldier, Army Corporal Kenneth James Balicot, of the 2nd Scout Ranger Battalion, was wounded in the fighting.

The military handed over captured NPA fighter Jessa Lumanato to the police in Santa Cruz town where she is currently being interrogated as well as the cadavers of Pueblas and the unidentified rebel.

The fighting erupted over the weekend after soldiers from the 2nd Scout Ranger Battalion and the 39th Infantry tracked down the rebels and assaulted their lairs in remote Astorga village.

“Taghoy and his group were responsible for the ambush of PNP SOCO (scene of crime officer) personnel who responded to a crime situation sometime in March 2017 and the ambush of an ambulance sometime in March 2014 both in Managa town in Bansalan, Davao del Sur,” said Army Major Ezra Balagtey, Eastern Mindanao Command (EastMinCom) spokesman.

“He was also responsible for the liquidation of a certain Raul Alang in Santa Cruz on Feb 5. And earlier this month, the same terrorist group was prevented from conducting atrocities in Digos City in Davao Del Sur after troops of the 39th Infantry Battalion encountered them in the village of Goma,” Balagtey said.

He added troops recovered a cache of rebel weapons and improvised explosives the insurgents left behind in the area where military operation are continuing.

While troops were pursuing the insurgents, General Benjamin Madrigal Jr., EastMinCom chief, appealed to rebels to surrender peacefully or face the long arm of the law.

“On our part, as soldiers of peace, our doors will continue to be open and we are very much willing to facilitate the surrender of those who want to return to the folds of the law. Do not miss this golden opportunity that our government under President Rodrigo Duterte is offering you. Our troops with due regard to respect of human rights and adherence to International Humanitarian Law will continue to exert all our efforts to secure our communities and will not allow any threats to coerce and victimize our people,” Madrigal said.

Meanwhile, a Philippine Army’s 8th Infantry Division (8ID) soldier was killed during an encounter with about seven NPA in Barangay San Juan, Mahaplag, Leyte on Saturday afternoon.

Captain Francis Agno, 8ID spokesman, said only the government sustained casualties while he did not identify the killed soldier since the family was yet to be informed of the incident.

WITH DEMPSEY REYES