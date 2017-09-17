Troops in Marawi given 12 tons of chicken

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) gave twelve tons of dressed chicken to soldiers and policemen fighting the Islamic State-linked Maute Group in Marawi City.

“As promised, soldiers and policemen received the first shipment of dressed Halal chicken from President Rody [Rodrigo] Duterte who wanted to provide the fighting men and women better food while in combat,” Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said in a post on his Facebook account.

“The first shipment of 11,874 kilograms (11.87 tonnes) of frozen dressed chicken arrived in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental from Davao City today, Saturday,” he added.

The government also wanted to give chicken to the Marawi evacuees but Maranao leaders opposed the move over fears that the poultry may have come from areas hit recently by bird flu.

“This was, of course, an unfounded claims because all of the chicken in the bird flu affected areas were actually killed and disposed of,” Piñol said.

The frozen chicken were donated by Jonathan Suy of Ana’s Breeder Farm, Inc., the company owner of Farmers Fresh Chicken Brand.

“Five more deliveries will follow carrying a total of 2-3 tonnes, as requested by our troops in Marawi. There will be additional deliveries of chicken until the soldiers and policemen have completed their task in Marawi City,” Piñol said.