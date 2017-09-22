Troops, NPA rebels clash in Cotabato

At least 20 New People’s Army (NPA) members were encountered by Army troops in Magpet, North Cotabato on Friday triggering a 30-minute firefight forcing the rebels to retreat.

The Philippine Army’s 39th Infantry Battalion reported that their unit engaged the communist rebels believed to be from the NPA’s Pulang Bagani Company 2.

Col. Roberto Ancan, commander of the 1002nd Infantry Brigade, said the encounter in Sitio Kinampang, Barangay Balite was provided with a “close air support” by MG250 helicopters.

No casualties were reported on the side of the government forces but the 39th Infantry Battalion said bloodstains along the NPA position at the encounter site were found.

Seized from the site after the encounter were least 15 kilos of improvised explosive device, a hand grenade, 100-rounds of ammunition, four backpacks and subversive documents.

Dempsey Reyes