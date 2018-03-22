Troops pursue fleeing rebels who used civilians as shield

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Army troops on Wednesday pursued a band of communist insurgents who seized three civilians and released them after using them as shields as they escaped an intensive military operation in Misamis Occidental.

Captain Benjie Jimenez, spokesman for the 1st Infantry Division, said the operation was the offshoot on an earlier clash with New People’s Army (NPA) in Aloran town where the rebels snatched a farming couple and a villager. The three were later released unharmed and recovered by the soldiers

Mayor Junie Roa of Aloran and Marieta Dologaog, chairman of Barangay Roxas, confirmed the report and said the victims were seized from their houses.

“The two local officials reported that three of their constituents were forcibly taken from their homes and used as human shields by 10 communist NPA terrorists while retreating after their armed encounter with troops from the 10 Infantry Battalion in Barangay Sinampongan,” Jimenez said.

“Army troops immediately conducted rescue operations for the kidnapped civilians who were released after the NPA terrorists used them as human shields,” he added.

Major General Roseller Murillo, Army division commander, condemned the NPA saying, “this terroristic act of kidnapping innocent civilians for use as human shields is a crime against international humanitarian law and an act of desperate criminal cowards who care nothing about the welfare and safety of people.”

