Troops rescue 2 government workers abducted by Abu Sayyaf in Sulu

JOLO: State security forces rescued early Monday morning two government workers abducted by Abu Sayyaf bandits two days ago in the nearby town of Patikul,Sulu.

Rescued were Alidznur Halis, driver, and his assistant, Aljima Ahari, according to the Joint Task Force Sulu (JTFS).

The task force said the rescued victims are employees of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) first engineering district in this province.

The JTFS said the two were rescued in Barangay Bangkal,Patikul town by the Army’s 35th Infantry Battalion headed by Lt. Col. Vladimir Lenos Villanueva.

The victims were abandoned by the Abu Sayyaf due to the intensified military operation against the bandits, Villanueva said.

The Abu Sayyaf bandits, led by Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan, seized the two government workers on Saturday, April 29, while they were working at a project site in Sitio Bauno, Barangay Bangkal.

The rescued workers were turned over to Col. Divino Rey Pabayo, Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade commander, who brought them to the JTFS headquarters for medical check-up and debriefing.

Government troops continue the conduct of focused military operations in a bid to rescue all hostages from the hands of the Abu Sayyaf bandits in this province.

The Abu Sayyaf bandits based in this province are still holding 27 people captives. Most of the hostages are foreigners. PNA

