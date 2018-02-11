Tropical depression to enter PH, to be named ‘Basyang’–Pagasa

AN approaching tropical depression will be named “Basyang” once it enters Philippine territory at anytime on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In the state-run weather bureau’s update, the tropical depression was seen 1,355 kilometers (km) east of Mindanao.

It continues to move westward with maximum sustained winds of up to 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 65 kph.

“Dahil nasa labas pa rin ito ng Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), wala pa itong direktang epekto sa ating bansa,” Pagasa’s weather specialist Meno Mendoza told The Manila Times.

Mendoza added that the weather system was expected to make landfall over northern Mindanao-southern part of Visayas area on Monday afternoon or evening and may likely intensify into a tropical storm before its landfall.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or “amihan” will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over Cagayan Valley Region and Cordillera Administrative Region.

It will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains over Ilocos Region.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience the same weather condition caused by localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA