Tropical depression enters PH

    RAINMAKER Weather forecaster Rene Paciente shows an image of the intertropical convergence zone that has brought rains in Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. The ITCZ will prevail as another tropical depression is expected to enter the country today. PHOTO BY MIKE DE JUAN

    A tropical depression may enter the Philippine area of responsibility today.

    The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the tropical depression will be named “Marce” once it enters the country.

    Weather forecaster Jun Galang said the tropical depression was packing maximum sustained winds of up to 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

    It was seen moving west northwest with a speed of 17 kph.

    The weather disturbance may intensify in the following days, Galang said.

    However, there is a possibility that another tropical depression may pull the other tropical depression back outside the country.

    Meanwhile, the weather bureau saidn the intertropical convergence zone is affecting portions of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao while the northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

