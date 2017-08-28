Tropical depression spotted heading Northern Luzon but still outside PH–Pagasa

A tropical depression was spotted heading Northern Luzon but still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the state weather bureau said on Monday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 4:00 a.m. report that the tropical depression, with its center located at 2,500 kilometers (km) east of extreme northern Luzon, has maximum winds of up to 40 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 50kph. It is forecast to be gradually moving north-northwest.

Pagasa added that cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and possible occasionally heavy rains, gusty winds, and lightning due to thunderstorm would be experienced over Visayas, Bicol region, Caraga, Northern Mindanao and Zamboanga Peninsula.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies except for isolated light to occasionally heavy rains, gusty winds and lightning will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, light to moderate winds blowing from the northeast to southeast region will prevail over Luzon and coming from the southwest to west over Visayas and Mindanao. The coastal water across the entire archipelago will be slight to moderate. GLEE JALEA