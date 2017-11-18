Tropical Depression ‘Tino’ heads to Palawan

TROPICAL depression “Tino” was expected to make landfall in Palawan on Friday night as it maintained its strength, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa said that Tino was located at 65 kilometers (kms) east of Puerto Princesa City.

It sustained maximum winds of up to 55 kilometers per hours (kph) and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

Due to the tropical depression, Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal no. 1 was raised over Palawan. It is expected to make landfall in Southern Palawan between 4 and 6 p.m. and move west-northwest at 28 kph.

Moderate to heavy rains were expected within the 200-km diameter of Tino.

Scattered to widespread, light to moderate, to at times heavy rains and isolated thunderstorms were expected in Palawan as well as over Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, rest of Mimaropa and Panay island due to the tropical depression.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, and the province of Aurora will have light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan make up Mimaropa while Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon make up Calabarzon.

Tino is expected to exit the western boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday morning, Pagasa said.