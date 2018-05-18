Tropical holiday

Summer is all about intensity—from bright tropical colors to bold floral and Hawaiian prints—and there are lots of options to wear it. But with so much going on, how do you exercise restraint so you can keep up with this trend and get that slice of tropical island life without being kitsch?

Here are a few guidelines to avoid overloading your senses:

• Pair a tropical-inspired piece with things that are not too loud to avoid over-amplifying it, like say, a bright tropical top with plain white trousers for a refreshing look.

• Just have fun with what you wear. Imagine, a Hawaiian shirt over Bermuda shorts, or a shirt with splashes of hibiscus prints paired with a flouncy skirt that follows tropical rhythms. There is beauty in chaos, one just has to find a balance.

• For a tropical look, try to get inspiration from exotic islands and lush forests, wild nature and serene vegetation, idyllic sunsets on picturesque beaches, like the latest offerings of Springfield, which conjures up these images with a collection of prints in bright, bold colors in light fabrics.

• Incorporate some tropics into your work wardrobe with Springfield’s collection of dresses, kimonos, and blazers in main tones of navy blue and white, with the most iconic tropical print of florals. Make a fashion statement with bomber jackets in floral print or flowy dusty pink blouses and black denim pants.

• For a casual after work look, combine denim jumpsuits with sun, palm trees, the sea prints in natural and beige tones. Or channel a soft garden look with floral dresses paired with stretchy denim jacket from Aeropostale’s latest collection.

• Go for a classic preppy heritage look with modern cool kid vibes with statement outerwear, layered with pieces bearing prints of florals, stripes and birds in bright colors. Distressed tees covered with holes in various colors and fabrications, tie-dye long sleeves that have a V back, and flowy jumpsuits provide a fashion alternative.

• This season’s fashion for men focuses on bottoms with new washes in denim, various shades of chinos and shorts, and trousers in lighter fabrics. Color palette revolves around blue, khaki, and yellow, grey, and dusty pink tones.

• Bermuda shorts in peach and sky blue make their way to men’s closets, along with short sleeve button-downs in prints of stripes, leaves, and birds. Classic and cargo shorts in every color, complemented by printed shorts adorned with flamingos, will make your boyfriend be summer-ready.

• For Springfield men’s collection, all-over prints of plants appear next to a palette of natural tones such as tobacco, ecru, or beige mixed with blue navy or dark cherry. Floral prints also embellish Aeropostale guys’ apparel, appearing on tees, polos and shorts.

• Denims are here to stay, but with a new look and style to it. Aeropostale elevates the denim look with more accents, cropped wide leg denim and destroyed boyfriend jeans. Denim shorts for women are embellished with cutout embroidery, crochet details, doodle sketches and floral embroidery for girls; while guys’ denim shorts feature destruction, rolled cuffs, and cut-offs in various washes.

These tropical pieces are available in stores now.