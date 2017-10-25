Tropical storm to enter PH, to be named ‘Quedan’–Pagasa

AN approaching tropical storm with international name “Saola” is about to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and will be named “Quedan”, according to the state-run weather bureau.

At 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that “Saola” was located at 1,200 kilometers (km) east of Virac, Catanduanes and was expected to enter the country in the afternoon of the same day or on Thursday morning.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of up to 80 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 95 kph. It is forecast to move northwest at 21 kph.

“Sa ngayon, wala pang direktang epekto ang naturang bagyo sa anumang bahagi ng bansa,” weather specialist Chris Perez said.

(For now, the tropical storm has no direct effect on the country.)

The trough of the tropical storm, however, is causing cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms in Eastern Visayas.

Meanwhile, an intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is bringing similar weather conditions in Palawan and Mindanao, which could result in flooding or landslides.

Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon and Visayas, on the other hand, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to localized thunderstorms.

Pagasa asked the public to continue monitoring further weather advisories within the day. GLEE JALEA