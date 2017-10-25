Tropical storm to enter PH

An approaching tropical storm with the international name Saola is about to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and will be named Quedan, according to the state-run weather bureau.

At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Saola was located at 1,200 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, and is expected to enter the country in the afternoon or on Thursday morning.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of up to 80 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 95 kph.

The storm is forecast to move northwest at 21 kph.

It has no ‘direct effects” yet on any part of the country, weather specialist Chris Perez said.

The tropical storm’s trough, however, is causing cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms in Eastern Visayas.

Meanwhile, an intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is bringing similar weather conditions in Palawan and Mindanao that could lead to flooding or landslides.

Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon and the Visayas will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains because of localized thunderstorms.

Pagasa urged the public to continue monitoring further weather advisories within the day.