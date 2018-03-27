Tropical storm enters PH, named ‘Caloy’ – Pagasa

TROPICAL storm “Jelawat” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday morning and was renamed “Caloy”, the state-run weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Caloy was 1,025 kilometers (km) east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte at 8 a.m., with maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 80 kph as it moved west-northwest at 20 kph

Pagasa said that although Caloy has low chances of hitting land, its trough would likely bring scattered rains over eastern Mindanao and would exit PAR by Thursday or Friday.

Meanwhile, the Bicol region and Quezon province will have cloudy skies with scattered rains because of the northeast monsoon.

The weather system will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers because of localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA