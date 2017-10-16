Tropical storm enters PH, named ‘Paolo’

A tropical storm with the international name “Lan” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 11 a.m. on Monday and was given the local name “Paolo,” the state-run weather bureau said.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Paolo was located 1070 kilometers (km) east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, but was still too far to directly affect the country.

The tropical storm is slowly moving west-northwest at 11 kilometers per hour (kph), with maximum winds of 65 kph and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

On Tuesday morning, Paolo is estimated to be 800 km east of Surigao City.

Based on its forecast track, Paolo will stillnot make landfall yet, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA