Tropical Storm ‘Paolo’ intensifies but won’t affect PH; low pressure area to bring rain–Pagasa

TROPICAL Storm “Paolo” (international name: Lan) intensified slightly although it is not expected to affect any part of the country, the state-run weather bureau said on Tuesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Paolo was located 885 kilometers (km) east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar with maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 105 kph.

It is moving west-northwest at 13 kph.

Pagasa said what would bring rain and thunderstorms over parts of the country, particularly over Visayas, Mindanao, Bicol and Palawan was a low pressure area (LPA), 165 km west of Coron in Palawan, embedded along an intertropical convergence zone (ITZC).

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will be partly cloudy to cloudy with afternoon or evening rainshowers, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA