Tropical Storm ‘Talim’ intensifies, to enter PH on Monday–Pagasa

TROPICAL Storm “Talim” intensified and was expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday, the state-run Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astonomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

“Talim”, which was spotted at 1,665 kilometers east of Luzon, has maximum sustained winds of up to 90 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 115 kph. It is still moving west-northwest at 25 kph was headed for extreme Northern Luzon.

Meanwhile, an approaching low pressure area (LPA) is expected to cast cloudy skies over Metro Manila, Bicol region, Quezon, Aurora, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and the whole Visayas region will experience light to moderate rains and thunderstorms, Pagasa said.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies apart from isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms, it added.

Light to moderate winds heading northeast to east with slight to moderate coastal waters will prevail in Northern and Central Luzon, Pagasa said.

As of early Monday, the LPA was located at 440 kilometers (km) east of Daet, Camarines Norte and was forecast to pass Central Luzon and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Tuesday or Wednesday. GLEE JALEA