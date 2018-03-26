Tropical storm to enter PH, to bring rain Friday—Pagasa

A TROPICAL storm, known internationally as “Jelawat”, is forecast to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) either later on Monday or Tuesday and would stay until Good Friday when Filipino Catholics will commemorate the passion and death of Jesus Christ.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the tropical storm will be locally named “Caloy”.

As of 10 a.m., Jelawat was 1,320 kilometers (km) east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 80 kph as it continued to move west-northwest at 23 kph.

“While Jelawat is still outside PAR, we don’t see it making landfall based on its forecast track,” Pagasa’s weather specialist Meno Mendoza told The Manila Times.

Its trough will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas and Caraga, which may lead to possible flooding and landslides because of light to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains because of the northeast monsoon.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA