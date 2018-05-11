Tropical themes, wearable glamor

Day 4 highlights

The Panasonic Manila Fashion Festival gathered together designers representing Cebu and Davao on its fourth day, as a tribute to how style brings people together. The show was a resounding success with its string of fashionista hits that came one after another.

The stage lit up with Aztec Barba’s flowy and functional fashion, in solid colors and classic cuts. In contrast, Edgar Buyan took on a tribal theme with his eloquent pieces and eclectic accessories. Dodjie Batu highlighted local heritage in his fashions, with his stylized Barong and woven bags from his Chiaroscuro collection.

Benjie Panizares sent out his modern Minadanaoan-inspired pieces that came in black and white graphic prints and flattering cuts, as Windell Mira added to the indigenous theme with bold splashes of color on local fabric in contrast.

Bamba Limon took a mod route with pretty piping on her form fitting sheaths and jackets, paired with eye-catching colorful slippers.

The models for Emi Inglis were draped in stretchy fabrics fit for a modern Filipina, with one outfitted in a beautiful hijab paired with a sporty urban look.

Egay Ayag offered constructed pants for a modernist touch in urban grays and crisp whites for contrast. Bea Abrigo’s models breezed through in breathable and beautiful resort wear.

Industry name Jun Escario opened the show for the Cebu contingent, revealing models kitted in a range of colors from the palest lilac to bold cobalt. His clothes highlighted movement in powerful statements.

Dexter Alazas made an ode to the summer sarong with dainty flowy florals and clever peekaboo elements. Philipp Tampus added touches of whimsy to his constructs that were inspired by traditional Filipiniana attire.

Set against a backdrop of a field of fresh flowers, Protacio’s outfits conveyed a contrast of runway glam with unexpected touches such as hand-painted floral accents on a billowy skirt or a flowing train to accent a gown’s sexy back.

Marichu Tan’s collection likewise featured spring/summer-fresh blooms in beautiful gowns fit for a fairytale princess’ dreams.

Cebu-based designer for the jet-setter crowd, OJ Hofer conquered with his constructed pieces. His signature mark evident to his long-time fans for their precise, flattering draping and meticulous tailoring.

Mike Yapching added a touch of night time glam with his velvet creations that feature dramatic necklines.

Cebuano stylemeister Philip Rodriguez unleashed a glorious salvo of stunning silhouettes in luscious color combinations, offering a varied confections yet with his inimitable sense of stylish restraint. There is a sense of childish delight as one anticipates the next item from his collection to appear on the runway.

With this, the fourth day of the much-awaited fashion event, the PMFF successfully highlighted the talent and creativity of designers based in the VisMin area. The technology and innovation of the

Panasonic cameras clearly focused on bringing out their innate eye for detail and their passion for creating wearable art that highlights their heritage and cultural experiences that translate to modern living.

The whole PMFF served to instill Filipino pride in our ingenuity and creativity, making the Philippines a vibrant hub for fashion with fresh new discoveries and seasoned designers coming together to promote and unite the industry.