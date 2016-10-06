Troubled water over the bridge

To facilitate quick exit, Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Jose V. Balajadia Jr. will be providing Segways to any member of the Senate planning to stage a walkout in aid of retaliation.

***

Trying to google brands like Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Puma, New Balance or Skechers. Aside from running and walking shoes, I want to find out if they offer “walkout” shoes. Trying to complete my Christmas gift list for a special person in GSIS building.

***

It’s final. Casio’ G-Shock watch 2017 calendar will not feature Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th and Senior Police Officer 3 Arthur Lascanas without Senate approval.

***

It’s not true that policemen are now being re-trained to avoid “agaw-armas” by suspects restrained with handcuffs. A source said rifle sights with clearer crosshairs will be issued soon.

***

NO to additional taxes. YES to right-sizing and efficient collection.

***

I noticed Sen. Leila de lima is getting slimmer. I suspect habitual “walkouts” did the job.

***

I’m not pro-DU30 or anti-DU30. I always deal with issues based on what I think is right and has respect for those who think otherwise. Refreshing my memory, the guy campaigned cursing his way around, promised to eliminate or kill drug lords and criminals so that Filipinos can safely walk anytime of the day. He admitted he’s not an economic expert but just a city mayor and a former prosecutor, that he will just copy the platforms of other candidates. He threatened everyone that if elected, majority will not like him for what he will do. Yet, why did 16 million elected him as President inspite of this ominous behavior? Why blame the person and not those who elected him? What did his critics do during the elections? Did they just stay home or vote for the losing candidates? I do not subscribe to cursing and isolationist comments on foreign relations but he is now the country’s President. Yes, we live in a democracy and vigilance to protect our rights is expected of every citizen but why can’t we accept a clean and clear mandate of the electorate? Let us be ONE in correcting mistakes and applauding gains. Blaming each other will never take our beloved country anywhere. If we are tasked to write our own history, it should be a good read for all including the generations to come. With fewer footnotes and good reviews.

***

Quote of the Week:

SP03 Lascanas: “Your honor, kung relo lang ang basehan sa credibility, parang may problema ‘ata.”

***

Senator Dick Gordon’s job is far more than heading a Senate inquiry. He is desperately trying to save the image of a respected insitution–the Philippine Senate –and our country as a whole.

***

I am no expert on the American political landscape and I rarely venture into US politics as I don’t live there, but if the US economy is really in shambles after an 8-year Obama administration, how come Donald Trump amassed billions as a businessman? How come Walmart, Exxon, Apple, Google, Berkshire Hathaway, etc. are doing well as per Fortune 500 list of top moneymakers?

Aren’t these corporate giants fueling the economy and providing jobs to millions? Just asking.

***

Bringing drug lords and criminals to justice and dealing with the abuses of law enforcers should have the same speed to erase doubts of uneven or one-sided appreciation of the law.

***

A cross-examination of ourselves as members of social media. Do we fit this description when making political comments?

***

What the dictionary says of the word “rabid”:

-irrationally extreme in opinion or practice: ex. a rabid isolationist; a rabid baseball fan.

-furious or raging; violently intense: a rabid hunger.

-affected with or pertaining to rabies; mad.

***

Sometimes adjectives can be so harsh as some netizens can fit such description.

ABS-CBN News: Ex-Philippine Presidents were “Schindlers” not “Hitlers.”

– I don’t really know the purpose or merit of this story. Unless the reason is the same as your suspicion.

***

They say politics and sports should never mix. Sometimes I have trouble identifying which is which. Sad to see heads of the two premier universities using the games for their personal political beliefs. It was quite easy, however, to see the color yellow underneath the color black.

***

Okra, sayote, ampalaya, lemon, malunggay, yellow garlic, cinnamon, honey, apricot kernel, fish oil, garlic, oats, lime, grapefruit, mint, yogurt, parsley, basil and arugula are flooding the Net as very healthy food intakes. I asked myself — When do I eat?

***

More biased than critics and media outlets are the recipients. Ballistic when criticized by a hairline while praises are never enough.

***

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.