Troublemakers spark panic at Seville’s Good Friday event

MADRID: Troublemakers sparked panic sparked at Seville’s nighttime Good Friday processions, famed for their religious floats, hooded penitents and crowds of spectators, seriously injuring one person, Spanish authorities said. Emergency services said eight people were detained in connection with the incidents which sent people running in panic and leaving children in tears along procession routes throughout the city . One man was later released, though he could still face charges, authorities in the southern Spanish city said. In a statement, the Cecop center that oversees security during the annual processions said those detained had “shouted”, used metallic objects to make loud noise or made “wild gesticulations” to create panic in the thousands-strong crowds.

AFP