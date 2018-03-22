Trough of LPA, monsoon to bring cloudy skies, rain to parts of PH — Pagasa

THE trough of a low pressure area (LPA) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms over the eastern section of Mindanao, the state-run weather bureau said on Thursday.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the weather system was 2,300 kilometers (km) east of Mindanao.

The LPA will likely bring possible flooding or landslides because of light rains over the area.

“The LPA is still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) but we will further monitor if it will intensify into a typhoon,” Pagasa’s weather specialist Shelly Ignacio told The Manila Times.

The northeast monsoon will cause the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Cagayan Valley Region, and the provinces of Ilocos and Aurora to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The Bicol region and the province of Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms because of the tail-end of a cold front.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms, Pagasa added.